Rs2.39b UVAS budget approved

LAHORE:The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) has approved Rs2.398 billion budget for the financial year 2020-21.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the 63rd Syndicate meeting. Speaking on the occasion, he said that focus was on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university.

Prof Nasim Ahmad told the meeting that a hefty amount of Rs564.710 million had been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs414.710 million would be spent on ongoing projects while Rs150 million on new projects would be initiated in the financial year 2020-21. Among the ongoing projects, the VC said Rs200 million had been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at UVAS Ravi Campus, Pattoki”, Rs156 million for “Establishment of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Bahawalpur”, Rs24.723 million for “Establishment of Training Centre for Biologics at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs18.2 million for “In-service Training Facilities of Advanced Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals”, Rs15.8 million for “Feasibility Study for the Establishment of Centre for Advanced Reproductive Technology in Livestock”. Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, UVAS Treasurer Muhammad Umar said the university expected non-development income of Rs1.791 billion from different sources during the year 2020-21 while non-development expenditure was expected at Rs1.983 billion, so there was a deficit of Rs191.544 million. The VC said that a sum of Rs880.278 million was expected to be generated by the university from its own sources.

About the deficit, he said that the university would try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds, he added.

Campuses admin offices to open twice a week: The Punjab government has allowed District Education Authorities (DEAs) and public and private schools across Punjab to open their administrative offices with skeleton staff for Monday and Tuesday every week. However, this will be subject to adoption of SOPs / guidelines issued by School Education Department (SED) Punjab and P&S Healthcare Department Punjab. It is pertinent to mention that the schools have been allowed to open offices for administrative work such as collection of fees, disbursement of salaries and to complete admission process.

BISE additional charge: Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has assigned additional charge of the post of Secretary, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, to Azhar Munir.

The additional charge has been assigned to Azhar Munir, Assistant Professor (BS-18) of Govt Degree College, Phool Nagar, Kasur, for a period of three months or until the arrival of a regular incumbent whichever is earlier. Meanwhile, the HED Punjab has relieved Dr Rehana Ilyas of the charge of Secretary BISE, Lahore.