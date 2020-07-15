LONDON: Speakers at a Kashmir Martyrs Day Conference said Kashmiris never accepted any occupation since very beginning and there is totally indigenous intifada since 2008, when the Indian government tried to transfer 99 acres land to shrine board, which drew more than 1 million people to streets to protest against the decision.

Speaking at the event, organised by Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, President Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat paid tribute to the July 13, 1931 martyrs, saying it was the only incident in the history of the world where 22 people gave their life for the completion of Adhan.

“Nine decades have passed but the decision of Kashmir is still pending. If the decision of Kashmir is being delayed just because we are Muslims, then the neutrality of the United Nations becomes scathing,” he said.

Giving example of Chinese proactive approach, Bhat said China felt the expansionist agenda of India and acted in timely manner to exhaust Indian geostrategic games in Ladakh.

He lamented that torture, oppression and suppression on Kashmiris had risen to the highest levels in the past six months. “Fake encounters are being used amidst Covid-19 to destroy and demolish the properties of Kashmiris, while target killing of youths and looting of valuables and cash from houses is going on unabated.”

Former MEP Shaffaq Mehmood said Kashmiris around the world still mark this day, which showed the brave Kashmiri people had never submitted to any oppressive ruler. “While people cannot raise their voice because of potential threat for their families back home in Indian occupied Kashmir, we need to be their voices and reach out to our colleagues in UK and European Parliament.”

Director Pakistan House Rana Ather Javed said: “Today is the day which revives the passion of martyrdom, and demonstrates the inherited tyranny of rulers against the besieged people of occupied territory”.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Abdul Rasheed Turabi was the chief guest at the conference, which was chaired by President TeK (UK) Fahim Kayani.

Former President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Mubeen Shah, President TeK (Europe) Muhammad Ghalib, Chairman GPKSC Raja Sikander and President PPP Women Wing (UK) Anjum Jarral also spoke on the occasion.