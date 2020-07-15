Children stage rally

PARACHINAR: The children of Balishkhel tribe took out peace rally, demanding the government to resolve the property dispute between Balishkhel and Parachamkani. The rally was taken out from Edhi Park Parachinar and passing through various streets finally culminated at the Parachinar Press Club. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans to resolve the burning dispute between two tribes of Kurram tribal district. Talking to media, minor protesters said that the government should settle the dispute as it could endanger their future.