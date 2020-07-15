close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

Shopkeepers fined

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

MALAKWAL: Phalia AC Sajid Munir on Tuesday sealed one shop and imposed fine on 13 shopkeepers for violation of corona SOPs.

The AC visited different markets and bazaars to check corona SOPs in Phalia city and its surroundings. The AC sealed one shop and imposed fine on 13 shopkeepers for violation of corona SOPs.

Latest News

More From Peshawar