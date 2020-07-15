Shopkeepers fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The AC visited different markets and bazaars to check corona SOPs in Phalia city and its surroundings. The AC sealed one shop and imposed fine on 13 shopkeepers for violation of corona SOPs.