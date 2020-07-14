Wedding hall owners' protest

close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
July 14, 2020

KARACHI: Wedding hall owners around the country announced opening the wedding halls themselves on August 2 as they gathered outside the Karachi Press Club on Monday to protest against the ban on their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic since last three months. President of the Wedding Hall Owners’ Association Rana Raees told the media that since the imposition of the lockdown, the wedding halls had been closed in the country.

