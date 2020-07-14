Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD: A man committed suicide at Chak 72/RB, Baluchni, on Monday. Tariq, a young poultry farmer, ended his life by hanging himself with a tree in the poultry farm. The motive behind the incident is said to be financial problems.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Saqlain, third victim of a Maqbool Road packing factory expired in a hospital due to his serious burns. In another incident, an unidentified dead body o a youth was found from Sem Nullah of Mohallah Ghaziabad on Monday.

Some accused persons had tortured him to death and later threw his body. Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was crushed to death in an accident here on Monday.