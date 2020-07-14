Israel court rejects Amnesty petition against spyware firm NSO

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: An Israeli court Monday rejected a bid by rights group Amnesty International to revoke the export license of spyware firm NSO group over hacking allegations. NSO has faced multiple accusations of cyber-espionage on human rights activists and others, including by the messaging service WhatsApp, which is suing the company in a US court. Many of the allegations have centred on the company´s Pegasus product, a highly invasive tool that can reportedly switch on a target´s cellphone camera and microphone and access data on it, effectively turning the phone into a pocket spy.