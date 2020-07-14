close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 14, 2020

Israel court rejects Amnesty petition against spyware firm NSO

World

AFP
July 14, 2020

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court Monday rejected a bid by rights group Amnesty International to revoke the export license of spyware firm NSO group over hacking allegations. NSO has faced multiple accusations of cyber-espionage on human rights activists and others, including by the messaging service WhatsApp, which is suing the company in a US court. Many of the allegations have centred on the company´s Pegasus product, a highly invasive tool that can reportedly switch on a target´s cellphone camera and microphone and access data on it, effectively turning the phone into a pocket spy.

Latest News

More From World