Israel court rejects Amnesty petition against spyware firm NSO

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court Monday rejected a bid by rights group Amnesty International to revoke the export license of spyware firm NSO group over hacking allegations. NSO has faced multiple accusations of cyber-espionage on human rights activists and others, including by the messaging service WhatsApp, which is suing the company in a US court. Many of the allegations have centred on the company´s Pegasus product, a highly invasive tool that can reportedly switch on a target´s cellphone camera and microphone and access data on it, effectively turning the phone into a pocket spy.