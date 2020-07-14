Martyred policeman laid to rest in Karachi

The police head constable who embraced martyrdom a day ago in a targeted attack in Karachi’s Korangi area was laid to rest on Monday.

The funeral prayer was offered at the Garden Police Headquarters which, apart from the family members and relatives, was also attended by a large number of senior police officials, including Karachi Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The deceased was laid to rest at a local graveyard amid tears and sobs. The deceased has left behind a widow and five children.

The Karachi additional IG paid tribute to the martyred cop and said that police were always on the front line to maintain the law and order situation in the city.

Two days ago, 35-year-old Asghar Ahmed came under attack in Korangi No 5 within the limits of Awami Colony police station.

He was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday. The deceased was posted to the Zaman Town police station and was on his way to the police station for duty when two armed men riding a motorcycle targeted him.

The armed men also took his official pistol away with them while fleeing. He was shot twice and was admitted to the hospital with critical injuries. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar had also taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the District Korangi SSP over the incident and ordered him to arrest the culprits.

Hours after the incident, the Counter-Terrorism Department had registered a case under the clause of anti-terrorism act against unidentified assailants and initiated further investigations.