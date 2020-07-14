Adjudicator reserves judgment over Umar’s appeal

LAHORE: Former judge of Supreme Court Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, reserved his judgment order on Umar Akmal’s appeal after listening to all the arguments on Monday.

On April 27, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retid) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had banned Umar for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents. The PCB will not comment on the matter until the order is made public, said a press release.