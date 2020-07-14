Teacher relief

This refers to the letter 'Reopen schools' (July 13, 2020) by Parvez Moula Bakhsh. I respect the points made by the writer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, every sector in the country got closed once, but has started operating with SOPs again in the country.

Unfortunately, the teachers of private schools and language centers have been deprived of their salaries almost for five months. Being a private teacher, I feel like we are not a part of this country. I respect the decision of the government to close the schools for the safety of students but these teachers do not not have money to feed their children. It is my humble request to the government to allow educational institutions to start operating with SOPs or if it is not possible due to the coronavirus then the government should announce a relief package for them.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech