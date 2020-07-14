Action against hoarders ordered

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Monday ordered action against hoarders.

Addressing a meeting, the DC ordered officials concerned to ensure availability of flour at Rs 860 per 20 kg bag in markets in the district. He asked the authorities concerned to establish sugar stalls at 25 points. Additional Deputy Commissioners Dr. Rani Hafsa Kanwal, Touqeer Ilyas Cheema, Zahir Liaqat, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Muhammad Jamil, Waqar Hussain, DO Industries Zahir Ahmed and other officials also attended the meeting. The DC said flour mills across the district are being given daily quota of 3,320 wheat bags. The ACs monitor the supply of wheat and sale of flour at flour mills of their areas. The DC took notice of the increase in chicken prices in the district. He directed the Price Magistrates to take action against profiteers and hoarders.