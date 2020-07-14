PEDO chief visits family of deceased worker

Chief Executive Officer of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO), Engr Naeem Khan, visited the family of a worker, Ali Rehman, who had died after a heavy chain had fallen on him at Malakand III Hydropower Plant in Dargai tehsil in Malakand district last month.

The CEO offered fateha for the eternal peace of the deceased and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. Engr Naeem said he had been saddened by the tragic death of Ali Rehman, and said an enquiry into the incident had been undertaken. He said financial assistanc

e had been provided to the families of the deceased and those injured in the incident by the contractor of the plant as per rules and regulations. The CEO said the brother of late Ali Rehman would soon be recruited. He assured the employees of the plant that contractor had been ordered to improve safety measures.