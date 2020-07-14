Traders meet CCPO

LAHORE:Business leaders led by Naeem Mir called on CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed here on Monday. The business leaders included Ashraf Bhatti, Waqar Ahmed, Ata-ur-Rehman Jutt, Malik Nazim, and Naeem Pasha. During the meeting, the business community informed the CCPO about their problems. A complaint was lodged by business leader Malik Nazim against police attitude. On the application, CCPO took immediate action and ordered SSP Investigations Zeeshan Asghar to investigate the complaint and submit a report. He said police are ensuring safety of life and properties of the traders. The business community appreciated the role of the police in implementing Corona SOPs.