PML-N concerned about award of contracts to ‘corrupt’ firm

PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed dismay over awarding of three construction contracts to the company that allegedly wrecked havoc with the Peshawar Metro BRT project.

In a statement, Marriyum said Imran Khan is doing the same to the entire country what he did to the Peshawar Metro BRT project. She said Imran should deliver special lectures on how to embezzle money from a project. "The company that built nothing but potholes with Rs 126 billion taxpayer money has been awarded another Rs 2.248 billion for new projects in Islamabad. This is the worst form of conflict of interest imaginable. It is mind-boggling that the company that should have been booked under law and prosecuted has been awarded contracts worth billions. Because this company ‘embezzles public money and gives Imran and his party a healthy share’, it will continue to get contracts worth billions, no matter how corrupt and incompetent this company might be", Marriyum lambasted. The former information minister said this favour to a company known for delays reeks of the same corruption as the sugar, wheat and patrol scandal. It is bewildering that after getting the contact with the lowest bid, this company shoots up the cost of the project way beyond estimates, she said. The Peshawar Metro project is a living example of this sinister and corrupt practice, where the completion of the BRT is not in sight but its cost continues to increase, she pointed out.