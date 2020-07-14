PSB suspends assistant engineer

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sport Board (PSB) on Monday suspended its Assistant Engineer (Civil) Sarfraz Rasool with immediate effect.

The suspension was made under the Rule 131 (i) on account of inefficient, misrepresentation of facts and negligence of discharging office duties for a period of three months or till fulfillment of further orders whichever is earlier.

The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) issued the suspension order under the PSB Service Rules. With the PSB employees already waiting for the outcome of the legal battle in the Islamabad High Court, it is believed that the suspension letter has more to do with these cases.