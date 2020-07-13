Dacoit killed in Multan encounter

MULTAN: A dacoit was killed during an encounter at Chak 68 on Permit Road in the limits of Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police on Sunday morning. According to police, dacoit Fida Hussain s/o Akbar Ali was in police custody and a police party was taking him to a place for recovery of booty. In the meantime, his four armed accomplices started firing at the police party, which was retaliated by them. The exchange of firing continued for more than an hour which resulted in the death of arrested dacoit Fida Hussain. A constable, Shahzad, was also injured by the firing of the dacoits. The criminals managed to escape from the scene. The police have issued high alert across the city and raids are being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals. The senior police officer also reached the spot and formed special teams to arrest criminals. Fida Hussain was involved in various cases of dacoity, robbery and murder. He was also wanted to police in a murder case of a minor girl, who was killed in a dacoity bid a few months ago at Qadirpur Raan.