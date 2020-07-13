NOWSHERA: A patient of coronavirus lost battle for life while seven more tested positive for the Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. With the new case, the number of persons infected by the viral disease reached 866 in the dsitrict since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.Health department officials said that Muhammad Iqbal, 67, a resident of Kaka Sahib, was under treatment for Covid-19 at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, for the last several days. However, he died of the fatal disease while struggling for life.