433 teachers transferred under E-transfer policy

BAHAWALPUR: The District Education Authority Bahawalpur has transferred 433 teachers under E-transfer policy introduced by the Punjab government to facilities academicians.

According to a press release issued here, the Punjab government introduced e-transfer policy in the Education Department to facilitate teachers. “Under e-transfer policy, 20,000 teachers got their transfers in the province during last one year,” it said.

It further said that a mobile phone application had been introduced and teachers could submit their request for transfer through this mobile phone App. Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Zahoor Ahmed Chohan said that instead of visiting the Education Department offices, the teachers could submit their application for transfer through mobile phone App besides getting details of their transfer order on their mobile phones. He said that e-transfer policy had been proved a great relief for teachers.