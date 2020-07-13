Legitimacy questions

This refers to the article, 'A governance crisis' (TNS, July 5) by Dr Muhammad Wasim. The writer in his brief and pithy statement has scathingly albeit correctly, criticized the Imran Khan government on two counts: 1) Entrance legitimacy and 2) Performance legitimacy. According to the writer, Imran Khan has never been able to remove the lingering doubts that his party was selected by not only cobbling up a team of electables for him but also by creation of conditions conducive for the PTI, before, during and after the elections.

On the performance side, Imran’s government has been a massive failure also. The performance of the government is disappointing on almost all fronts. The economy is in a shambles; forbidding inflation is rampant; and the scope of jobs and services has shrunk. There have been embarrassing setbacks on the diplomatic front and the management of Covid-19 has been less than satisfactory. The only answer of the government to all these failures is to scapegoat and malign the opposition and put them in jail through NAB’s one-sided accountability. It is high time the government learnt that the only way to run a country is through consensus and not by maligning and persecuting the opposition and the media.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad