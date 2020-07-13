close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
People trust in Imran: Chohan

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said the people still stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan as expression of solidarity by them with Imran Khan on social media is a reflection of their trust in him.

Commenting on social media micro-blogging site twitter trend Increasing Pakistan of Captain or Kaptan Ka Barhta Huwa Pakistan, the minister said that the people of Pakistan are with PM Imran as they know that PM is trying to solve internal, external and economics problems faced by Pakistan. In his tweet, Chohan said that the people had expectations from the PM for solution to the problems.

