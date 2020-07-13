Promoting Healthy Lives drive for ‘Panahgahs’

Islamabad: The shelter homes management has partnered up with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to launch a vigorous campaign for transforming the ‘Panahgahs’ into healthy and eco-friendly places through active mobilization of human and financial resources.

Both the authorities has sat together and chalked out strategy for launch of the drive titled ‘Promoting Healthy Live’'.

They also discussed various possibilities for the partnership to effectively pursue the campaign.

During the meeting, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on ‘Panahgah’ Naseem ur Rehman said the shelter homes management would lead the campaign, whe­reas the ICT administration would provide logistic support to make it a success story.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-General Omer Randhawa assured the management of its all-out support in implementing the drive at all the shelter homes of the federal capital. Under the drive, the management in collaboration with ICT admin will observe four special of weeks at ‘Panahgahs’ to shine a light on the importance of best practices to avoid health risk, mainly at crowded places , he noted.

After the launch of the drive, Naseem ur Rehman said extensive awareness sessions would be arranged at all the shelter homes of Islamabad in the first week to inculcate health messages among the dwellers and its beneficiaries.