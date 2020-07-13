Two drug peddlers held

Islamabad: Crime Investing Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics and arrested two persons in possession of a cache of drugs, the police spokesman said.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers and curb this menace from Capital.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a special anti-drug police team under the supervision of DSP Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Anam-Ullah, ASI Aamir Hayat and others. This team nabbed two drug pushers during checking in the area of Khanna besides recovery of 8.174 kilogram hashish from them while a car (LZM-0585) used to smuggle narcotics was also impounded. They have been identified as Shahzad Khan, a resident of Murree, Rawalpindi, and Najeeb-Ullah, a resident of Shakrial, Rawalpindi.

Cases have been registered against in Khanna police station and further investigation is underway from them. IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated the performance of the CIA Police team and announced cash rewards for them. DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police is accelerating all-out efforts for the safety and security of citizens. He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any such suspicious activity in their areas.