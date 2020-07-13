Maintaining distance

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the nation to be careful on Eid to contain the spread of the coronavirus. It seems rather difficult to maintain social distancing the way sacrificial animals are sold and kept in crammed spaces. All over the world, the people have learnt to live with the virus as a stark reality. Normal economic activities are coming back and people need to wear face masks and avoid crowded places. The government should not feel complacent in this regard in the coming days.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

East Long Meadow, USA