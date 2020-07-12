Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman’s daughter passes away in London

KARACHI: Daughter of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, founder of Jang Group, and younger sister of Mir Javed Rahman (late) and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Editor-in-Chief, passed away on Saturday in London. She was a cancer patient. Three months back Mir Javed Rahman had also died. Mir Shakeel-ur-Rahman has been currently incarcerated over a concocted property case made against him by the National Accountability Bureau. Meanwhile, The App Pakistan News Papers Society (APNS) expressed profound grief over the sad demise of younger sister of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali, while offering their condolence to the bereaved family stated that it is unfortunate that in the moment of this unbearable grief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is imprisoned and has been refused bail by the Lahore High Court and would therefore not be able to attend the funeral of his sister.

The APNS office-bearers have requested the Federal Govt to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in this hour of his grief. They have prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) also condoled the death of the daughter of Mir Khalil-ur Rahman (late). In a joint statement, by PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said the government should release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman immediately for attending the funeral of his sister in London.