Wheelchairs distributed among special people

LAHORE : While giving away wheelchairs to more than 700 differently-abled people, including prisoners, Perveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab governor, said the satisfaction that comes from serving the humanity cannot be described in words.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the wheelchair distribution ceremony was held at Sarwar Foundation's head office in Lahore while members of the foundation and special persons from different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, also participated in the event.

Speaking to the media and addressing the function, Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Perveen Sarwar said the foundation is working diligently in the field of health along with provision of clean drinking water to people. She said free health facilities are being provided to people in different cities of the province. “We are fully aware that people with disabilities are facing a lot of difficulties at the moment and Sarwar Foundation stands by them. We will not leave them alone. People with disabilities deserve our special attention.

The wheelchairs were distributed among the men, women and children.

Replying to a question, Perveen Sarwar said that no one ever becomes poor by giving but Allah Almighty gives such people more prosperity.

Sarwar Foundation is also taking steps to ensure safe drinking water supply to more than 40,000 inmates of Punjab jails and filtration plants have been installed in many jails of Punjab. “We have also installed water filtration plants in police lines,” she added.

Perveen Sarwar said that there is no doubt millions of people could be saved from different deadly diseases, including hepatitis, by providing them with clean drinking water.