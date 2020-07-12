IGP praises KP police for sacrifices in war on terror

HANGU: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Saturday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had played the frontline role in the war on terrorism and rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the province.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the inauguration of a new building of police line and hostel in Police Training College in Hangu here, the IGP said that equal rights and perks and privileges would be given to the entire police force of the province, including the merged districts.

On this occasion, the IGP along with Kohat Deputy Inspector General of Police Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, PTC Commandant Awal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Khattak, District Police Officer Shahid Ahmad Khan inaugurated the new building of the Police Lines. The IGP urged the force to deal the people visiting the police stations with respect, dignity and in accordance with the law to remove the stigma attached to the police.

“All police cops are good and competent but a few had brought a bad name for the force due to their wrongdoings and corrupt practices,” the top cop said, adding that the police must serve the masses with dedication. He said that security and protection of life and property of people were the prime responsibility of police and that they must perform their duty with utmost devotion to earn a good name for the force. Later, the IGP placed a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, laid the foundation stone of City police station, inaugurated a hostel and planted a sapling on the PTC premises.