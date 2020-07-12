Audio scam exposes PTI, says ANP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour on Saturday said that the audio scandal of Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir proved that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were looting the public money.

Through a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz, the ANP leader said that the rulers were involved in corruption during the pandemic. She said the scandal had exposed the PTI leaders who were getting kickbacks and commission during these testing times. The removal of the advisor from his position was the tactic of PTI, she said, adding, the same person would get new portfolio after some time. She said that ministers and advisors had been removed earlier but were handed new responsibilities. The ANP leader said that the province was facing financial crisis while the government functionaries were involved in corruption, adding that the government silence on the Malam Jabba, and BRT scandals had destroyed the province financially. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan removed Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir after the surfacing of an alleged video about his misconduct. A notification issued here said that Ajmal Wazir seized to hold the portfolio of advisor to chief minister Khyber Pakhunkhwa on Information and Public Relations with immediate effect.