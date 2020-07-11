Punjab CM orders start of Greater Thal Canal project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to start work on the Greater Thal Canal Project to irrigate the barren lands of Layyah, Bhakkar, Jhang, Muzaffargarh and Khushab. Presiding over a meeting at his office, the chief minister directed that work on the canal system's restoration should be expedited as it would help in increasing agricultural productivity. He further directed that the land acquisition process should be completed on priority basis and asked the commissioner concerned to immediately complete the survey. The land rates should be identified on merit and the landowners be transparently paid the price of lands, he added. The one-window operation should begin for land payment, he added. He said that the ADB would provide $150 million assistance for this project.

Usman Buzdar said the forest department should be provided alternate land in place of its acquired land. Punjab Cabinet will give final approval of financial matters of Greater Thal Canal project, he added.

Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, chief secretary, chairman P&D and SMBR attended the meeting while Sargodha Commissioner and Layyah DC participated through a video link.