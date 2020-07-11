close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
Hearing on Shahbaz family’s plea put off till August 25

National

Our Correspondent
July 11, 2020

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of an application moved by the Shahbaz family seeking unfreezing of their assets by August 25.

The court summoned the counsel of the Shahbaz family to complete arguments on objections raised by the prosecution. The counsel of the Shahbaz family didn’t appear before the court due to corona situation after which the court adjourned the hearing by August 25.

