Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan, says Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi said on Friday that Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights for Muslims and non-Muslim population and all the minorities residing in Pakistan own equal rights like majority population.

“Non-Muslim population of Pakistan since freedom of the country has been playing very positive and effective role for stability of Pakistan,” he said while talking to media persons here. Tahir Ashrafi said the issue of Islamabad temple is in the court and before Islamic Ideology Council, adding that Darul Afta Pakistan and Pakistan Ulema Council will present its suggestions to the Council. “Non-Muslim population in Pakistan is being protected and enjoy all rights as categorically defined in the Constitution of Pakistan,” he said. Tahir Ashrafi said dozens of worship places have been established in the country for minorities, adding that in recent times, government has constructed Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims and many other worship places have also been constructed all over the country. He also announced that PUC with coordinated support of World Peace Council is going to host a convention in Islamabad, which will be attended by representatives of different religious schools of thought. “The convention will also issue a joint declaration following this convention on overall situation of the country,” he said.

The PUC chairman also underlined that any organisation, group or individual will not be allowed in Pakistan to seize rights of minorities living in the country.

Responding to a query, Tahir Ashrafi stated that some conspiring elements in the past accused their opponents of blasphemy for their vested interests, adding that during last two years as many as 26 blasphemy cases were settled with peaceful talks. He said that strict action should be taken against elements who coined blasphemy allegations against their opponents in pursuit of vested interests.

He said that Muthahida Ulema Board has resolved 105 such cases in last one year. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the PUC and Muthahida Ulema Board own explicit stance that blasphemy allegations against any innocent person will not be ratified.