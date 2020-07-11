Saeed Ghani claims PTI attempted to include Uzair Baloch in party

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has claimed that during the previous regime when the PTI was not in power, President Dr Arif Ali, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi had constituted a committee, which was given the task to contact the People's Aman Committee in Lyari and the committee was meant to include Aman Committee leader Uzair Jan Baloch into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's fold.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, the Sindh education minister further alleged that leaders of People's Aman Committee had used to visit the anti-government protest sit-in of PTI at Sea View during the previous regime. He said that the leaders of the Aman Committee used to be present on the stage of the protest sit-in of the PTI at Sea View. “Habib Jan whose name is given in the JIT (report) used to do telephonic address at the protest sit-in,” he said.

He said that Uzair Baloch had himself confessed that he had been contacted by all the political parties, including PTI, to include him into their fold. He suggested that Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi should himself appear as a witness in the cases being heard in courts against Uzair Baloch as they used to state that the leader of Aman Committee (Uzair Baloch) was a murderer.

He said that a well thought-out conspiracy was being acted upon to create hype out of a non-issue so as to divert the attention of the masses away from the issues of coronavirus, electricity, flour, petrol crises, and PIA. He said that an issue was being deliberately created out of a JIT report prepared a couple of years back just to divert the public’s attention away from the genuine issues of masses.

He said the statements of federal ministers of the present "ineligible, incompetent, and selected government" had defamed Pakistan the world over. He said that irreparable damage was being done to the country as flights of PIA were being banned the world over and the national loss due to this issue had been unprecedented in the history of the country.

He said that prices of petroleum products had been increased in the country from 25 to 27 per cent overnight and the government took such an unfavourable decision after succumbing to the pressure of petroleum mafia. He said that Rs300 billion had been looted from the masses of the country in the name of sugar scandal. He claimed that flour crisis in the Punjab was becoming severe as they feared that Sindh could also come under the fallout of this turmoil.

He alleged that the present “incompetent and ineligible” prime minister had claimed that severity of the coronavirus crisis had reduced in the country whereas the number of Covid-19 patients had not decreased in reality as in actual the government had lessened the number of corona tests.

The Sindh education minister further alleged that foreign funding case had been pending against the PTI containing the allegations that the ruling party had received funding from Indians and Israelis.

“We worked for peace in Karachi. Shouldn’t we let the people of Lyari die as the governments do engage in the process of dialogue for the sake of peace. In the past, the government held dialogue with Sufi Mohammad,” said Saeed Ghani while talking about contacts between PPP’s Sindh government and the People's Aman Committee in Lyari. “Even during the past, the name of Imran Khan was suggested by TTP for doing dialogue on its behalf,” he said.