CPO objects to crime report

‘The News’ stands by its story

Islamabad : The City Police Officer, Rawalpindi took serious note on a daily crime report regarding the occurrence of 55 reported offences of street crimes including armed robberies, thefts and mobile snatching published on 7th July, 2020, saying that the number of offences mentioned in the report were exaggerated compared to the actual number of the reported crime occurred in the city.

‘The News’, however, stands by its story. According to the daily crime report compiled by the office of the CPO Rawalpindi, on 6th July 2020, on the basis first information reports registered with the different police station, precisely, 55 case of armed robberies, mobile snatching, vehicles lifting and thefts were registered which are given in detail as credible testimony.

(Read as – Police Station – FIR Number – Section of Pakistan Penal Code and stolen, snatch or robbed article).

(1) Ganjmandi – 351 – 381/A – motorcycle, (2). Ganjmandi – 352 – 380 – mobile phone, (3) Ratta Amral – 413 – 392 – cash looted on gun point, (4). Ratta Amral – 414 – 457/380 – cash, (5). Pirwadhai – 785 – 392 – cash looted on gun point, (6). Pirwadhai – 789 – 381/A – motorcycle, (7). Waris Khan – 663 – 381/A – motorcycle, (8). Waris Khan – 664 – 381/A – Rickshaw, (9). Banni – 596 – 381/A – motorcycle, (10). Banni – 597 – 381/A – Rickshaw, (11). Banni – 598 – 381/A – motorcycle, (12). Banni – 599 – 356 – mobile phone, (13). New Town – 1324 – 380 – mobile phone, (14). New Town – 1325 – 356 – mobile phone, (15). New Town – 1326 – 392 – cash on gun point, (16). New Town – 1327 – 356 – mobile phone, (17). New Town – 1328 – 356 – mobile phone, (18). New Town – 1329 – 392 – mobile snatching on gun point, (19). Sadiqabad – 1204 – 381/A – motorcycle, (20). Sadiqabad – 1205 – 357/380 – cash, prize bond, (21). Cantt; - 489 – 356 – mobile phone, (22). Cantt; - 490 – 381/A – motorcycle, (23). Cantt; - 491 – 356 – mobile phone, (24). Westridge – 425 – 381/A – motor car, (25). Westridge – 427 – 381/A – motorcycle, (26), Westridge – 428 – 457/380 – cash and 4 mobile phone sets, (27). Westridge – 429 – 356 – mobile phone, (28). RA Bazar – 444 – 381/A – motorcycle, (29). Race Course – 381/A – motor car, (30). Civil Lines – 737 – 381/A – motorcycle, (31). Civil Lines – 738 – 381/A – motorcycle, (32). Civil Lines – 739 – 381/A – motorcycle, (33). Civil Lines – 740 – 379 – mobile, (34). Civil Lines – 741 – 380 – cash/mobile phones, (35). Civil Lines – 742 – 454/380 – domestic items, (36). Civil Lines – 743 – 356 – mobile phone, (37). Civil Lines – 744 – 454/380 – domestic items, (38). Civil Lines – 745 – 356 – mobile phone/cash, (39). Civil Lines – 746 – 457/380 – domestic items, (40). Civil Lines – 747 – 392 – mobile snatching on gun point, (41). Civil Lines – 749 – 380 – domestic items, (42). Civil Lines – 750 – 356 – mobile phone, (43). Civil Lines – 751 – 356 – cash/mobile, (44). Taxila – 583 – 381/A – motorcycle, (45). Wah Cantonemt. – 426 – 380 – cash, (46). Sadar Wah – 551 – 381/A – motorcycle, (47). Gujar Khan – 579 – 379 – wood, (48). Mandra – 209 – 392 – cash/mobile on gun point, (49). Mandra – 210 – 457/380 – cash/domestic items, (50). Sadar Bairuni – 920 – 457/380 – cash, (51). Sadar Bairuni – 921 – 457/380 – cash/gold ornaments, (52). Sadar Bairuni – 922 – 457/380 – cash/gold ornaments, (53). Rawat – 650 – 379 – cattle, (54). Chauntra – 208 – 394 – cash on gun point, and (55). Kalar Syedan – 354 – 379 – cattle.