‘BISE has not issued promotion forms’

LAHORE:The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has said that the board has not issued any form vis-à-vis promotion of students to the next classes. In a statement issued on Friday, a BISE Lahore spokesperson said that the board authorities had learnt that some private academies were asking students to fill a so-called form while students were also being made to pay fee for that. The spokesperson made it clear that no such form was issued by the board and people should be careful and avoid being trapped.