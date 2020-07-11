Overcoming higher education challenges stressed

Islamabad: Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Vice-Chancellor Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and Chairman Vice-Chancellors Committee Pakistan has emphasised over collaborative efforts and close university alumni linkages to overcome various challenges confronted by the higher education institutions in Pakistan especially during and after COVID-19.

He shared his views during the virtual interactive session organised by Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association Pakistan. Commenting over recent Golden Ages University ranking, VC QAU congratulated the faculty, employees and alumni over recent inclusion of Quaid-i-Azam University among the top hundred universities.

He termed this great recognition as an outcome of untiring efforts and contribution by the QAU family. He was of the view that with the provision of required financial support, QAU could win more laurels for the country both at regional and international levels.