Sirajul Haq asks PM to review IMF agreements

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan review loan agreements he had signed with the international lending agency and focus on common man who was starving as prices of basic commodities touched the skies and unemployment went rampant.

In a statement on Thursday, Sirajul Haq alleged that sluggish growth, decline in export and rupee value and dejected business community, farmers and labourers were the outcome of the government’s economic policies. He said that further borrowing from the IMF and other agencies would not help in resolving these issues. “There is a need to bring revolutionary changes in financial regime. The interest-free economy, policy of self-reliance and cut in non-development expenditures are the key factors to put the country on the path of development,” he said.