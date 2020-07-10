Traffic warden commits suicide over domestic issues

RAWALPINDI: A traffic warden of Rawalpindi Traffic Police committed suicide following domestic disputes in Daultala, suburbs of Gujar Khan.

The deceased traffic warden identified as Muhammad Shimroz committed suicide by shooting himself with gun at his hometown in Daultala, in the vicinity of Jatli police station. As per preliminary police investigation, the traffic warden Shimroz was witnessing some serious issues at his domestic life and on account of depression and stress committed suicide.

While in different incidents, two citizens were killed and nine others injured in the limits of RA Bazar and Murree police stations.

In the precincts of RA Bazar police station, Babar Butt and Munir stabbed Waheed to death following brawl and fistfight.

While in the limits of Murree police station, Imtiaz was shot dead at his home in the firing of some unidentified assailants. While in the limits of Taxila Police station, Sohail, Rameez, Muzamil and Mudassar were injured in attack of their rivals.