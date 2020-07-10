Tata’s death condoled

ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan, former federal minister and sitting Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association and former Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Anwar Saifullah Khan offered profound condolences on the sad demise of Anwar Ahmad Tata, Chairman, TATA Pakistan and former Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

In their condolence messages, Salim Saifullah Khan and Anwar Saifullah Khan deeply grieved on the sad demise of Anwar Ahmad Tata who played prominent role in the development and progress of textile industry in Pakistan. They also appreciated the efforts well taken by him for the growth and development of his Industrial Group which is not only providing employment to thousands of workers but also playing its roll for the economic development of Pakistan in general and the province of Sindh in particular. They also expressed that the Textile industry has lost a real jewel whose services will be remembered for long period.