Gilgit-Baltistan elections postponed

GILGIT: An All Parties Conference (APC) was held in the region under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday to finalise the date of local bodies’ elections. According to details, members from Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) among others were all present in the APC. Elections had been scheduled to kick off from August 18 in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan but a new date of October 28 was deliberated upon in the session. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the start of its preparations for the local bodies’ elections across the country. In this regard, the ECP has issued a schedule for the delimitation of local government jurisdictions.