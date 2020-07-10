Police plan elaborate security for Eidul Azha

Islamabad : Islamabad Police on Thursday discussed security measures for Eid-ul-Azha and decided to enhance vigilance throughout the city.

The plan was formally discussed in the meeting presided over by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP (CTD) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SP (Saddar) Safaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (City) Omer Khan, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (CTD) Farooq Amjad Butar.

The meeting discussed security arrangements and decided to chalk out an effective plan for the religious gatherings.

It was decided that all police officials would hold meetings with the administration of Masajid and Imambargahs in their areas, brief them about SOPs to contain spread of COVID-19 virus and ensure implementation on them.

The DIG (Operations) said that all officials would hold meetings in their respective areas and to suggest for effective security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

It was decided that SOPs issued by district administration for cattle markets as well as markets would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The DIG (Operations) directed all officers to remain active and enhance patrolling of the police in various areas.

He directed the SPs to hold meetings with officers of other zones and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for smooth traffic flow on city roads and ensure security at markets.