Aplica — your virtual study abroad counsellor

LAHORE:Corona pandemic has restricted students who aspire to study abroad, to go to consultants physically for guidance and assistance. Aplica is a free of cost digital platform that helps students in finding and applying for different degree programs in international universities from the comfort of their homes by connecting them with authorised universities’ representatives/consultants. Aplica helps students to locate local authorised consultants near them who can guide them in the admission process. Another interesting feature of the App is that it facilitates the students to video call the desired university Admissions Office through authorized consultants.

Aplica has both an online web portal (www.aplica.global) and native mobile applications for both Android and iOS devices and can easily be downloaded for free. The application offers a similar user experience on both devices because of its uniform design.***