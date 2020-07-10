Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi City Traffic Police launches crackdown on unapproved number plates vehicles and vehicles without registration documents.

On instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, Rawalpindi Traffic Police held crackdown on vehicles without registration documents and unapproved number plates. Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi said that crackdown has been made against use of non-standard number plates of vehicles and FIRs are being registered against those using fake number plates. He also added that action would also be taken against those who use fancy or tampered number plates.

Meanwhile, strict action has also been initiated against underage drivers and usage of tinted glasses in Rawalpindi, said CTO Rawalpindi. He also added that during the month of June 2020 as many as 663 underage drivers were challaned in Rawalpindi, while 121 motorcycles without number plates and registration documents bwere impounded in different police stations of Rawalpindi in the same period.