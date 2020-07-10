Second PFF Group II coaching course begins

LAHORE: PFF Group-II online coaching refresher course for men, organised by Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee (PFF-NC), got under way here on Thursday.

As many as 19 participants are there in what is the second online refresher course for Pakistan Premier Football League and Pakistan Football Federation League coaches.

These coaches serve football clubs and departments across the country. They will receive football coaching lessons from Chief Instructor Tariq Lutfi and his assistants Nasir Ismail and Mohsin-ul-Hasnain.