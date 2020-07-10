Kerosene price

As compared with other petroleum products like petrol and diesel, the price of kerosene has been kept very low as meager tax is applied by the government. Kerosene was considered a poor man’s item at one time but this is no more. Owing to the huge price differential, kerosene is being mixed with diesel and sold in the market, causing huge loss of revenue to the government. Unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the low taxes on kerosene and thereby minting money. The government’s foolish pricing policy is promoting the illegal mixing activity. The Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Finance and the FBR are requested to look into the issue and bring the price of kerosene at par with that of diesel.

Shoaib Arif

Karachi