Seven accused held

GUJRANWALA: Police Thursday arrested seven accused, including two proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered drugs, cash and illegal arms from them. Cantonment police arrested four accused, including POs Liaquat and Imtiaz. The police also recovered 4,160 gram charras, 10 litre liquor and cash from the accused. Kot Ladha police arrested accused identified as Rafique, Tayyab and Danish and recovered two rifles and one pistol from them.

YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned in a canal while taking bath in Ahmednagar. Adeel was taking bath in the canal when he slipped and drowned. Rescue-1122 team fished out the body from the canal.