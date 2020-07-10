Killer awarded death sentence

HARIPUR: The modal court here on Thursday awarded death sentence to a convict charged in a murder of a faith healer. According to prosecution record, Dilfaraz of Makhan village had gunned down Muhammad Rafiq, a faith healer, on July 12, 2015 on the suspicion of his involvement in casting spell on his wife and other family members which often led to marital dispute. The case was put on trial in the court of additional and sessions judge, which was transferred to modal court last month. After hearing arguments from both sides the modal court judge Sajjad Ahmed Jan, handed down death penalty to the convict and fine of Rs 500,000.