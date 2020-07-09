Concern at rising Aids cases

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed concern over the rising deaths by Aids (HIV) in the country. In a statement Wednesday, Marriyum said Prime Minister Imran Khan should not ignore the report and devise a strategy to deal with this issue. She questioned government’s Aids Programme, adding disclosures in the UN report “Call of Time” are alarming. It lists shortage of treatment facilities and diagnosis as the key reasons for spike in cases in Pakistan. She said it is high time that a careful analysis of the situation based on the UN findings be done because this rise in HIV among Pakistani youth can potentially be catastrophic. She urged the government to make the HIV Aids Programme of Pakistan effective by incorporating ground realities.