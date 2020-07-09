Senior bureaucracy reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: The Establishment Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reshuffled senior bureaucracy on Wednesday. A notification said the positions of a total of nine senior officials were changed and they were assigned new responsibilities. Muhammad Javed Marwat, Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Division, was named Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department. Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretary, Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, was given the post of Secretary Sports, Culture and Tourism Department. Syed Zaheer-ul- Islam Shah, Commissioner of Hazara Division, was changed and named Malakand Division Commissioner. Amer Latif, Secretary, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, was given the post of Secretary, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department. Riaz Khan Mahsud, Commissioner of Malakand Divison, was transferred as Hazara Division Commissioner. Khushal Khan, Secretary Sports, Culture and Tourism Department, was made Secretary, Food department. Arshad Khan, Secretary Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat, was transferred as Secretary Information and Public Relations Department. Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada, Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, was named Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan. Nisar Ahmad, Secretary, Food Department, was asked to report to the Establishment Department.