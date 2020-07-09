Opposition assures govt of cooperation on non-controversial legislation

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leaders of the opposition in a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the opposition will cooperate only in pending legislation which is non-controversial.

The meeting decided to continue the mechanism adopted during budget session in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While in response of government desire for cooperating in pending legislation, the Parliamentary leaders of the Opposition parties told the meeting in clear terms that they would only cooperate for pending legislation which is not controversial but not on controversial legislation.

The meeting discussed business of the House and maintaining decorum as per Rules of Procedure during the 23rd session of the National Assembly.

At the onset, Asad Qaiser thanked the treasury and the opposition for maintaining cordial atmosphere during the budget session. He said that the same spirit should prevail during the current session. He pointed out that his role had always been impartial while conducting proceedings of the House and as the custodian of the House he would never let anyone to disrupt the proceedings of the House.

However, according to sources, the opposition told Asad Qaiser they would cooperate with the government on pending legislation which is non-controversial. They said there will be no cooperation on controversial legislation including NAB, mutual legal assistance bills etc.

It was also unanimously decided that legislation pending for enactment by the House apart from question hour, adjournment motions and calling attention notices regarding issues of national importance and general public would be taken up during the ongoing session.

It was also decided that the session would continue till July 28.

Federal Ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Dr Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheeruddin Babar, MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mehr, Agha Hasan Baloch, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Shahida Akhtar attended the meeting.