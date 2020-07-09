White House hopeful Kanye West breaks with Trump

WASHINGTON: Kanye West believes God told him to run for president, the rapper reveals in an interview published Wednesday in which he claims no longer to support Donald Trump and voices doubt over Democrat challenger Joe Biden´s ability to unite black voters. In a wide-ranging phone conversation with Forbes magazine, the billionaire entertainment mogul acknowledges that he has missed the deadline to be on the ballot in multiple states, but says he will make a final decision about running within 30 days. “We´ve been talking about this for years,” West said of his presidential ambitions, referring to two main supporters, wife Kim Kardashian-West and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk. Less than four months ahead of November´s election, West raised eyebrows Saturday when he announced on Twitter that he would challenge Trump. “Let´s see if the appointing is at 2020 or if it´s 2024 — because God appoints the president,” West told Forbes. “If I win in 2020 then it was God´s appointment.