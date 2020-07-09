The minus-one issue

This refers to the article, 'The minus-one riddle' (July 8) by Farhan Bokhari. The handling of the coronavirus, the lockdown controversy, the unending confrontation with the opposition, NAB's victimisation and one-sided accountability and the uncalled for continued detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman – all this has damaged the credibility of the ruling party.

Pakistan's bleeding economy, the PIA fiasco, the sugar and wheat scandals and pending investigations on IPPs etc are serious matters that need consensus of all stakeholders, especially opposition parties. The absence of a consensus has caused unrest and it is no more a secret that this dissent has erupted from within the party at a time when the party needed unity. The statements from the PM and other leaders on 'minus one' reflect the scare. The leadership should know that fire and smoke are inseparable.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi